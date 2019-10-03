Dana Hills High Boys Lacrosse to Host ‘Friday Night Lights’

By Haley Chi-Sing

The Dana Hills High School boys lacrosse team will host a “Friday Night Lights” event open to all third- through eighth-grade boys on Friday, Oct. 25 from 6-7:30 p.m. at the school’s football stadium.

Elementary and middle school boys will be able to learn to play lacrosse with Dana Hills lacrosse team players and coaches. Boys will be taken through practices and scrimmages in order to get a feel for the game. They will also be able to meet and interact with all of the players and coaches throughout the practice and afterward.

The event is free and open to all those in the area. In order to attend “Friday Night Lights,” participants must be registered prior to the event. For additional details and registration, visit DanaHillsBoysLax.com.