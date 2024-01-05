Throughout the gray and misty morning on Wednesday, Jan. 3, movers could be seen packing up a U-Haul with furniture from the Dana Point El Torito location.

After serving visitors and locals in the Dana Point Harbor for nearly 40 years, El Torito shuttered its doors at the close of 2023.

The restaurant first opened in the harbor in 1985. Locals had one last chance to stop by for tacos at the El Torito location on Sunday, Dec. 31 – the last day of operation.

In an email statement, Randy Sharpe, the president and CEO Xperience Restaurant Group, which owns El Torito among other restaurants, noted that “the harbor’s redevelopment led to the absence of a lease renewal.”

Construction on the long-awaited landside of the harbor revitalization is set to begin in January, as the Dana Point Harbor Partners look to build a parking structure and extend Golden Lantern Street. The parking structure is expected to be completed in 12 months following commencement of construction.

“Consequently, the decision was straightforward. In anticipation, we informed our employees and extended employment opportunities at any of our other El Torito restaurants within the vicinity,” Sharpe said. “We warmly welcome our guests to visit our other locations in Anaheim, Tustin, Cypress, and throughout Southern California.”

A representative from the Dana Point Harbor Partners was not available to comment ahead of press time.