Dana Point Surf Club Steps Up for Seniors

Hosting food drive for seniors this Saturday, DPSC makes giving back a priority

By Jake Howard

“We had to do something; it was time,” says Eric Diamond, president of the Dana Point Surf Club.

This Saturday, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Dana Point Community Center, the surf club will be hosting a food drive for seniors in the community.

Partnering with Rubicon and the city of Dana Point, the club is rallying to help the older friends in our community make sure that even through these challenging times, they’ve got enough to eat.

“As we are beginning to hopefully see a little light ahead in the tunnel with these uncertain times, we have decided it was time to get out of our heads for a moment and give to back to the community, and most importantly, be of service locally,” says Diamond. “When we set out to create this club, these were the things I felt we could rise up and make a difference, more than just surf-centric endeavors; this is one of those moments.”

Members of the Dana Point Surf Club will be collecting dried, canned and non-perishable goods to keep the pantries of our seniors in need stocked and stoked.

On Saturday, they will be at the Community Center wearing their protective personal equipment, taking the utmost caution, as they collect donations.