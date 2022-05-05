Dana Point Surf Club Supports Academic Success

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Featured Image: Dana Hills High seniors Cascia Collings (pictured here) and Micah Abadie were awarded scholarships from the Dana Point Surf Club for their commitment to both their community and their academics. Photo: Courtesy of the Collings Family

By Jake Howard

This week, the Dana Point Surf Club awarded scholarships to two of its brightest young students to help them chase their dreams.

Cascia Collings and Micah Abadie, both soon-to-be Dana Hills High graduates, were awarded the scholarships because of their commitment to both their community and their academics.

“It’s an honor to be able to help set up Cascia and Micah for the future. They’re both incredible young adults that bring so much to our town,” said club President Eric Diamond. “One of the reasons this club exists in the first place is to be able to give back and support our friends and neighbors in our community. I can’t wait to see what the future holds in store for both of these two students.”

The awards ceremony was scheduled for the morning of Thursday, May 5, with a small gathering of family, friends and club members.

