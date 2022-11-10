Dana Wharf Fish Report: Bass Remains Main Catch as Winter Fishing Looms

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Every week, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching provides the Dana Point and San Clemente Times a report on the week’s fishing from Captain Brian Woolley, in addition to the weekly fish count.

Here is Captain Woolley’s report for the past week’s action:

More clean and relatively warm water in our area this week kept bass fishing at a good pace for the half-day trips. Dropper loops, Carolina rigs, and fly-line baits caught both sand bass and calico bass this week. Quite a bit of small bonito around as well with guys fishing of hot tackle and small jigs having a good time with that fish. A few halibut as well, as we’re starting to see some of this fish move in with the bait.

Three-quarter-day had been a combination of both shallow water rockfish and bass fishing. Spending the morning on the anchor or defining out in 30-to-40-fathom areas. Nice hits on the reds and bocaccio a few days this week, with of course plenty of whitefish and other mixed rockfish as well. Then, midday, it’s been into the beach to mix in some bass action. Same deal as the half-day zones with the calico bass and sand bass on sinker set ups and fly-line.

Out off the beach, the Fury had a couple 1.5-day trips this week. Marcus had a good mix in his approach with some bluefin fishing, some island fishing and some time in between zones looking. He had a stop on some open water dorado the other day had a dozen out of that. Had some shots a good grade Island yellowtail, 15-to-20-pounders, one day and mixed rockfish, bass and bonito another day.

Here are the latest fish counts from Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching:

Nov. 10 – 1 boat, 8 anglers: 80 rockfish, 4 white fish, 2 sculpin

Nov. 9 – 1 boat, 10 anglers: 8 calico bass, 10 bass released

Nov. 8 – 1 boat, 20 anglers: 88 bonito, 8 calico bass, 4 lingcod, 155 rockfish, 1 sheephead, 69 whitefish, 18 yellowfin tuna

Nov. 7 – No trips due to wind

Nov. 6 – 4 boats, 925 anglers: 138 rockfish, 59 whitefish, 22 bocaccio, 17 sanddab, 13 sculpin, 12 vermilion rockfish, 9 bonito, 4 sand bass, 2 calico bass, 12 bass released

Nov. 5 – 7 boats, 147 anglers: 341 rockfish, 94 whitefish, 43 bocaccio, 40 vermilion rockfish, 30 sculpin, 29 bonito, 12 sanddab, 7 calico bass, 7 sheephead, 4 halibut, 1 lingcod, 65 bass released

Nov. 4 – 4 boats, 60 anglers: 68 vermilion rockfish, 50 rockfish, 46 sculpin, 33 bocaccio, 26 sanddab, 15 whitefish

Nov. 3 – No trips due to wind

Nov. 2 – 1 boat, 7 anglers: 35 rockfish, 1 sculpin, 1 whitefish, 10 bocaccio, 12 sand dabs

Nov. 1 – 2 boats, 87 anglers: 75 rockfish, 40 sculpin, 24 whitefish, 21 bocaccio, 15 vermilion rockfish, 8 sand bass, 1 calico bass, 1 sheephead, 1 bonito, 38 bass released

