Every week, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching provides the Dana Point Times and San Clemente Times a report on the week’s whale and dolphin sightings from naturalist Laura Lopez, in addition to a weekly log.

Here is Lopez’s report for the past week:

With Blue Whale sightings off Dana Point 19 out of the first 25 days of June, the largest animals on Earth are thrilling our passengers almost daily at Dana Wharf Whale Watch! Most of our blue whale sightings have been six-to-nine miles offshore with the majority of Blue Whales traveling northwest at about four knots. Many Blue Whales did not seem to be diving deep to feed, so we could almost constantly see the blue glow from the body, pectoral fins and tails or flukes of these massive animals staying so close to the surface.

On the first day of summer, there were 12 blue whale encounters including a familiar face, a Blue Whale known as “Notcho.” The morning’s first Blue Whale “Notcho” was less than three miles from the Dana Point Headlands and is a female blue whale nicknamed because of her small, notched dorsal fin. Cascadia Research Collective whale researchers have been tracking her since 1985, and she was last seen at Dana Wharf Whale Watch in 2020! Of the three Blue Whales following her up the coast was a satellite-tagged Blue Whale. Photos were sent to researchers and scientists at Cascadia.

Blue Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Blue Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Blue Whale Notcho. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Blue Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Blue Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Fin Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Fin Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Bottlenose Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Juvenile Long-Beaked Common Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Blue Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Fin Whales continue to be seen many days and we even encountered a fin whale cow/calf pair! This Fin Whale calf swam right up to the Lot’ A Fun seeming to greet our passengers and say hi! Some Fin Whales have been staying at the surface for almost 20 breaths giving every passenger a chance to see their massive, long back and large dorsal fin. Other Fin Whales seem to be very curious about our boat as they surface just feet from our vessels making close passes. After surfacing closer to shore and then further offshore, many of these Fin Whales are clearly feeding on the abundant krill still present in our waters. One day, a curious Fin Whale mugged the boat. Three times, it turned on its side and slowly approached and swam under the boat mere inches from the surface. He turned around and did the same twice more!

Bottlenose Dolphin plus both Long-Beaked and Short-Beaked Common Dolphin pods included lots of calves. Dana Wharf Whale Watch passengers love seeing these dolphin race to the boat and bow-ride, surf the wake and come alongside us appearing to look up as us watch them. All dolphin have excellent eye sight!

The Dana Wharf Sportfishing vessel Sum Fun had a cool visitor out near the 14-mile bank: a juvenile Black-Footed Albatross. These cool birds can have a wingspan of nearly six feet and feed on various bait fish like anchovy, sardines, flying fish and squid.

Here is the latest Whale Watching Log from Dana Wharf Whale Watching:

June 29 – 4 Fin Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 1 Mola Mola

June 28 – 1 Fin Whale cow/calf pair, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

June 27 – 2 Blue Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

June 26 – 4 Blue Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 3 Mola Mola

June 25 – 4 Blue Whales, 1 Fin Whale, Common Dolphin

June 24 – 10 Fin Whales including 3 cow/calf pairs, 2 Blue Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

June 23 – 8 Fin Whales, 1 Blue Whale, Common Dolphin

June 22 – 2 Bryde’s Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

June 21 – 12 Blue Whales (5 Individuals), Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

June 20 – 3 Fin Whales, 2 Blue Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin