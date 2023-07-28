Every week, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching provides the Dana Point Times and San Clemente Times a report on the week’s whale and dolphin sightings from naturalist Laura Lopez, in addition to a weekly log.

Here is Lopez’s report for the past week:

Our passengers from all over the world are thrilled to see the biggest animal to ever live on Earth—the majestic Blue Whale!

Blue Whales are still endangered with estimates of 1,900-2,200 in the local population we see in the Southern California Bight during the summer months. As these Blue Whales are migrating north from their calving and breeding grounds off Central America, they will stay sometimes for days, feeding in our nutrient rich waters filled with krill. Blue Whales feed almost exclusively on krill, a small shrimp-like crustacean and current estimates are they can consume up to six tons of krill a day.

Blue Whales are always a favorite due to their behemoth size and seeing the beautiful blue color just under the surface showing just how big these whales are. Actually gray, the Blue Whales mottled blue-gray color appears light blue under water which is how the Blue Whale was named. Even more exciting is seeing a Blue Whale “mom” with her “calf” as these animals are traveling north. Blue Whale calves are born at 23-25 feet in length and about 6,000 pounds, gaining over 200 pounds and growing up to nine inches a day.

Blue Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Blue Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Fin Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Humpback Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Bottlenose Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Long-Beaked Common Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Blue Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Seeing these massive Blue Whales just a few miles from the Dana Point Harbor 11 days has brought many people out to see these amazing creatures. Seeing a Blue Whale is a “bucket list” item for many. With an 8–12-minute dive time, these animals can be seen swimming in a circle during their surface intervals as they stay close to their food source. At times, they appear to be curious, turning and swimming right at us, alongside our vessels and even under our boats! There have also been Fin Whale and juvenile Humpback Whale sightings this week.

On World Whale and Dolphin Day, our smaller “toothed whales” stole the show! A big thanks to Dr. Lei Lani Stelle for coming out all day and talking about her research with Redlands University and her student’s citizen science she does with Dana Wharf. Today in the sun, and in the clouds and even a little rain both bottlenose dolphin and common dolphin engaged with our vessels on every trip! All these pods had numerous tiny calves which always delights our passengers! We even ended the day with a common dolphin stampede!

Here is the latest Whale Watching Log from Dana Wharf Whale Watching:

July 27 – Risso’s Dolphin, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 2 Mola Mola

July 26 – 1 Mola Mola, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

July 25 – Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

July 24 – Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 3 Mola Mola

July 23 – 1 Blue Whale, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 1 Mola Mola

July 22 – Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 2 Mola Mola

July 21 – 5 Blue Whales, Common Dolphin, 5 Mola Mola

July 20 – 3 Blue Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 2 Mola Mola

July 19 – 9 Blue Whales, 1 Fin Whale, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin