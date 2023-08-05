Every week, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching provides the Dana Point Times and San Clemente Times a report on the week’s whale and dolphin sightings from naturalist Laura Lopez, in addition to a weekly log.

Here is Lopez’s report for the past week:

Early in the week, we found a Blue Whale cow/calf pair were feeding not far from the Dana Point Harbor. Seeing a Blue Whale cow/calf pair, the largest animal on the planet back from the brink of extinction, is so encouraging. Still endangered, Blue Whale females can only give birth to a calf every two-to-three years, so, their recovery has been slow. Most other Blue Whales observed kept a steady pace heading north, as they travel to cooler more nutrient rich waters searching for their favorite food: krill, a shrimp-like crustacean measuring on average two inches in length.

Pods of 30 or more Risso’s Dolphins have been found further offshore, as they prefer deeper waters, especially near a continental shelf edge like we have here in the Southern California Bight. Although they are deep divers and can have dive times for up to 30 minutes, they were very active, often breaching close to our vessels.

Long-Beaked Common Dolphin with Calf. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Blue Whale with Remoras. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Bottlenose Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Blue Whale Fluke. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Long-Beaked Common Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Risso’s Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Bottlenose Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Risso’s Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Blue Whale Cow-Calf Pair. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Likely close to a hundred pods of Offshore Bottlenose Dolphin have been watched heading both north and south and often at a fast pace. With many tiny calves in these groups, they are a delight for our passengers to watch. There is not much cuter than watching a darling baby bottlenose dolphin keeping up with his or her pod while swimming beside its mom!

Long-Beaked Common Dolphin were often in the spotlight with nursery pods numbering in the hundreds. Coming across one of these pods, our passengers are amazed at their agility, as they seem to race each other to bow ride with their calves alongside! Here in Southern California, we have the largest concentration of Common Dolphin of anywhere in the world with population estimate at about half a million calling the SoCal Bight home.

Schools of tuna have been feeding with various sea birds on fin bait. We could even see these tiny fish as the tuna were in pursuit and chased them completely out of the water.

Here is the latest Whale Watching Log from Dana Wharf Whale Watching:

Aug. 4 – 4 Blue Whales, Common Dolphin

Aug. 3 – 6 Blue Whales including cow/calf pair, 1 Minke Whale, Risso’s Dolphin, Common Dolphin

Aug. 2 – 4 Fin Whales, Common Dolphin, Bottlenose Dolphin

Aug. 1 – 3 Bryde’s Whales, 1 Minke Whale, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 3 Mola Mola

July 31 – 1 Bryde’s Whale including cow/calf pair, 1 Humpback Whale, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

July 30 – Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

July 29 – Risso’s Dolphin, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

July 28 – 10 Blue Whales, 1 Minke Whale, Risso’s Dolphin, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin