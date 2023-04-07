Every week, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching provides the Dana Point Times and San Clemente Times a report on the week’s whale and dolphin sightings from naturalist Laura Lopez, in addition to a weekly log.

Here is Lopez’s report for the past week:

Gray Whale Blow Near Shore. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Offshore Bottlenose Dolphin Cow Calf Pair, Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Long Beaked Common Dolphin Stampede. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Risso’s Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Long Beaked Common Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Offshore Bottlenose Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Long Beaked Common Dolphin Nursery Pod. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Gray Whale Fluke. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Each year by mid-February most if not all of this season’s gray whale calves have been born. These cow-calf pairs are the last to leave the lagoons giving the calves time to grow including developing a blubber layer before beginning their first migration north to their feeding grounds. Traveling nearshore and we spotted our first northbound cow-calf pair this week.

Mega pods of long-beaked common dolphin continue to be observed feeding, socializing, and even stampeding. Witnessing hundreds of these dolphin racing almost flying across the surface of the water, passing southbound in front of the Dana Point Headlands was definitely a highlight of the week.

One morning we hit a dolphin trifecta on our very first trip with a very active long-beaked common dolphin north of the Dana Point Harbor and then found southbound offshore bottlenose dolphin further north up the coast. When we headed back south, we found a very relaxed pod of at least 20 Risso’s dolphin heading southeast off Monarch Bay.

We also saw a couple Minke whales, an elephant seal and even a sea turtle!

Here is the latest Whale Watching Log from Dana Wharf Whale Watching:

April 6 – 3 Gray Whale cow-calf pairs, 2 Fin Whales, Common Dolphin

April 5 – Gray Whale, Common Dolphin, Bottlenose Dolphin

April 4 – 7 Gray Whales

April 3 – No Sightings

April 2 – 1 Gray Whale, Bottlenose Dolphin

April 1 – 3 Gray Whales, Common Dolphin, 1 Elephant Seal

March 31 – 13 Gray Whales including 2 cow-calf pairs, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

March 30 – 4 Gray Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin