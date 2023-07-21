Every week, Dana Wharf Sportfishing & Whale Watching provides the Dana Point Times and San Clemente Times a report on the week’s whale and dolphin sightings from naturalist Laura Lopez, in addition to a weekly log.

Here is Lopez’s report for the past week:

Multiple Blue Whales encountered six days in a row! Blue Whales are feeding almost exclusively on krill and often swim in circles during feeding dives to stay close to their food. It is always thrilling to see the largest animal on the earth and an unbelievable experience when they surface close to our vessel. One Blue Whale crossed the bow of the Ocean Adventures, turned and swam right at us, and our passengers fell silent in awe of this massive animal as they watched it dive right and go right beneath us.

Late one afternoon, we saw a pair of Blue Whales racing. This pair of Blue Whales was sighted north of the Dana Point Harbor and traveled 3 1/2 miles as they raced, even proposing lifting their heads before crashing down between breaths! Changing directions from heading offshore to then surfacing along the coast, we watched as they passed in front of the Dana Point Headlands! We even found Blue Whales in the fog. On one encounter, the sky cleared to reveal another amazing Blue Whale in very calm waters.

Fin Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Blue Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Fin Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Blue Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Minke Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Long-Beaked Common Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Bottlenose Dolphin. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

Blue Whale. Photo Courtesy of Dana Wharf Whale Watching.

The Fin Whale “Betty” (a.k.a. Old Faithful) has also been seen on trips this week along with other feeding Fin Whales. We saw Betty with another Fin Whale and two more Blue Whales on one two-hour whale watch!

Several Minke Whales were found often by smelling their stinky Minke Whale breath before we actually see them. Watching one Minke move left to right just off our bow in clear water, their “Minke Mittens” could be seen. Often curious, Common Minke Whales have white bands on their pectoral fins and frequently make close passes.

Pods of both Offshore Bottlenose Dolphin, plus Long-Beaked Common Dolphin have been feasting on the abundant bait fish in our waters. With such great visibility and calm sea state, many days you can see the tiny fish swimming just below the water’s surface. As these dolphins are feeding, you can even catch a glimpse of the bait fish trying to flee as the dolphin chase them completely out of the water in pursuit!

On Sunday, July 23, join Dana Wharf Whale Watch for World Whale & Dolphin Day with our special guest Dr. Lei Lani Stelle and be automatically entered to win a whale watching gift pack! World Whale and Dolphin Day was declared in 1986 by the International Whaling Commission, and July 23 is the day each year that the world celebrates these amazing ocean mammals.

Here is the latest Whale Watching Log from Dana Wharf Whale Watching:

July 20 – 3 Blue Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 2 Mola Mola

July 19 – 9 Blue Whales, 1 Fin Whale, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin

July 18 – 7 Blue Whales, 1 Humpback Whale, 1 Gray Whale, Common Dolphin

July 17 – 4 Blue Whales, 2 Minke Whales, 1 Humpback Whale, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 3 Mola Mola

July 16 – 15 Blue Whales, Common Dolphin, 7 Mola Mola

July 15 – 3 Blue Whales, 1 Fin Whale, Common Dolphin, 3 Mola Mola

July 14 – 4 Blue Whales, Common Dolphin, Bottlenose Dolphin, 4 Mola Mola

July 13 – 5 Blue Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 1 Mola Mola

July 12 – 2 Blue Whales, 1 Fin Whale, Common Dolphin

July 11 – 5 Blue Whales, 2 Minke Whales, Bottlenose Dolphin, Common Dolphin, 2 Mola Mola