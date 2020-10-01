Darnold, Jets Look for First Win on ‘Thursday Night Football’

By Zach Cavanagh

It might be an understatement to say the first three games of the season for San Clemente High School alumnus Sam Darnold and the New York Jets have been rough.

The Jets are 0-3, with losses to Buffalo, San Francisco and Indianapolis by a combined score of 94-37 for a league-worst, minus-57 point differential. New York has posted league lows in total offense (263.7 yards per game) and points per game (12.3) and is the second-lowest in passing yards per game (175.3 yards).

Though Darnold has had some highlights with a 61.5% completion rate, 562 yards passing and three touchdowns, he also has thrown four interceptions and been sacked six times.

However, the former USC Trojan and his Jets teammates might have an opportunity to break through against the 0-3 Denver Broncos on Thursday, Oct. 1. The Broncos’ defense has allowed the fourth-highest passing yards per game (277.7) so far this season.

The Jets also get the advantage of playing at home on the short week, instead of at altitude in Denver. However, Denver has been competitive during its 0-3 start, with a two-point loss to 3-0 Tennessee, a five-point road loss to 3-0 Pittsburgh and a loss to 2-1 Tampa Bay.

“Thursday Night Football” starts at 5:20 p.m. on NFL Network.

