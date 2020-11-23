Defiant Night: Hundreds Gather at Pier Bowl for Mask-Burning Rally

By Shawn Raymundo
As the clock struck 10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, hundreds enthusiastically threw face masks into a firepit on the beach near the San Clemente Pier, sending a sharp rebuke to Gov. Gavin Newsom and his limited curfew imposed on counties struggling to get a handle on the latest surge in coronavirus cases.
Led by San Clemente resident Alan Hostetter and his American Phoenix Project, Saturday’s demonstration was advertised as “a clear act of defiance” that coincided with the first night of the state’s Limited Stay at Home order.
“This mask burning we’re about to do is the (Boston) Tea Party of 2020,” Hostetter said, eliciting cheers from the crowd of mask-less demonstrators, many of whom, donning Make America Great Again caps, waved American and Trump 2020 flags.
“We’re about to make a statement, a powerful statement that is being made up and down the state of California, and it’s not going to end there,” Hostetter added, continuing to make disparaging remarks toward the governor, even going as far as suggesting an overthrow of the Newsom administration.
The limited curfew, announced late last week on counties within the purple “widespread” risk tier, placed a moratorium on all non-essential work, movement and gatherings between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. for the next month.
The order comes as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations are on the rise in California and the rest of the nation. It also followed the state’s decision to drop several counties, including Orange County, back into the purple tier—the most restrictive level on its color-coded coronavirus monitoring system.
While there was a presence from the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, like in previous rallies and protests throughout the year, the gathering and mask burning demonstration went off without intervention from law enforcement.
Sheriff Don Barnes last Thursday, Nov. 19, issued a statement in response to the governor’s Limited Stay at Home order, explaining that the department wouldn’t enforce the curfew, and instead maintain its position of taking “an education-first approach with regard to the public health orders.”
Barnes had said that while OCSD is “assessing the action by the Governor,” deputy sheriffs “will not be responding to requests for face-coverings or social gatherings-only enforcement,” because they need to be available for emergency calls.
Hostetter on Saturday slammed the stay-at-home order, leveling a charge that “it has nothing to do with science, has nothing to do with medicine, it has nothing to do with anybody’s health.”
“Gavin Newsom is a criminal,” Hostetter said while addressing the crowd. “We are going to show him tonight that we are no longer listening to him.”
Daryl Wilkinson,a former Dana Point resident currently living in Anaheim who attended the rally on Saturday, acknowledged the severity of the pandemic, but said he believes the restrictions are a step too far.
“We want to stand up for our God-given Constitutional rights,” he said, adding: “It’s understandable that, yes, there is an epidemic, a situation with the pandemic, but our present government has no right to impede on everyone’s rights to assemble while they’re ignoring the data on the infection rate and the fatality rate of this pandemic.”
The county on Monday, Nov. 23, reached a new milestone in total cases, surpassing more than 71,110 cumulatively to date, as 1,422 new positive cases were reported to the health office. More than 1,550 county residents have died from the disease, according to the Orange County Health Care Agency.
As of Monday, there were 428 people reportedly being treated for COVID-19 in the county’s hospitals, the highest number since mid-August. Of those in the hospital, 105 were admitted to an intensive care unit.
Over the weekend, San Clemente also saw a jump in cases, adding 51 reported infections between Friday, Nov. 20, and Monday, bringing the city’s cumulative total to 759.
Though Wilkinson, who regularly wears a face mask for his work, participated in the rally on Saturday, he said he didn’t want to burn his mask, noting its cost and support for the reelection of President Donald Trump.
“No, I did not (burn it); I can’t,” Wilkinson said with a laugh. “Mine is a Trump 2020 mask, and I don’t want to burn it.”
Shawn Raymundo
Shawn Raymundo
Nothing more dangerous in this world than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity! Martin Luther King Jr.
Lol! I like that! Concise and with History. Good post Graciosa.
“There is a cult of ignorance in the United States, and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.”
― Issac Asimov
The willfully ignorant have caused the deaths of tens of thousands of Americans just by their BS against face masks.
I refer people to a recent article published in Science Magazine, “Reducing transmission of SARS-CoV-2.” Science, 26 Jun 2020: Vol. 368, Issue 6498, pp. 1422-1424
The authors, a mix of research scientists and clinicians, categorically demonstrated the requirement of facial masks in public for the duration of the pandemic. The aerosols from merely breathing have been demonstrated as infectious even from people yet to have symptoms. That is why I will keep posting the link to a professional publication written by expert scientists, and clinicians. You will make people sick before you know you are sick.
Start with the first sentence, “Respiratory infections occur through the transmission of virus-containing droplets (>5 to 10 µm) and aerosols (≤5 µm) exhaled from infected individuals during breathing, speaking, coughing, and sneezing.”
It is open access online; https://science.sciencemag.org/content/368/6498/1422?
Other current mask data open publications;
“Put Politics Aside, Not Your Masks” | MedPage Today
https://www.medpagetoday.com/infectiousdisease/covid19/87271?
06 October 2020 “Face masks: what the data say”
-> “The science supports that face coverings are saving lives during the coronavirus pandemic, and yet the debate trundles on. How much evidence is enough?”
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-020-02801-8
The legal obligation of the government to enact laws and regulations protecting the public welfare is long established.
No…. It’s not unconstitutional.
Jacobson vs. Massachusetts 197 US 11 (1905) was
the United States Supreme Court case in which the Court upheld the authority of states to enforce compulsory vaccination laws. The Court’s decision articulated the view that individual liberty is not absolute and is subject to the police power of the state.
Writing for the 7-2 majority in Jacobson v. Massachusetts (1905), Justice John Marshall Harlan cited precedent in which the court had upheld the authority of states “to enact quarantine laws and health laws of every description,” Harlan wrote that “the liberty secured by the Constitution of the United States to every person within its jurisdiction does not import an absolute right in each person to be, at all times and in all circumstances, wholly freed from restraint.”
He continued:
“Society based on the rule that each one is a law unto himself would soon be confronted with disorder and anarchy. Real liberty for all could not exist under the operation of a principle which recognizes the right of each individual person to use his own, whether in respect of his person or his property, regardless of the injury that may be done to others.” Adding that “a community has the right to protect itself against an epidemic of disease which threatens the safety of its members,” the court held that in response to a potential epidemic of a life-threatening disease, a state can subject its inhabitants “to such restraint, to be enforced by reasonable regulations, as the safety of the general public may demand.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jacobson_v._Massachusetts
If Mr. Barnes refuses to do his job, he should be fired.
He has also decided he does not need to enforce public health regulations.
So did becoming “sheriff” make this man the county autocrat who decides what laws will be obeyed at his whim?
While reading this post, I was somewhat in disbelief…for a few moments as to WHY someone would want to jeopardize the welfare of others? ATTENTION. That is all this simple minded “thrill” seeker wants. I am not happy about wearing a mask either, however knowing that by my simple action of doing so could protect someone….why not? This “idiot” wants to get people angry in a group – mob mentality. Not good. Sure, it is okay and good to express yourself, but find a different way that is safe for all. Tell “him” to write a letter to the editor…Lol. It is a safer way to vent. Thanksgiving Blessings to you and loved ones.
Are you sure your name isn’t Dr BS?
In the mean time MORGE ‘s are full and MORGE trailers are in short supply please wear a MASK
Two headlines down from this one: COVID hospitilizations continue to surge in Orange County… I wonder why?
The only statement I see being made is that you’re all a bunch of selfish jerks.
It’s all about controlling us. Just wait it’s about to get worse with a democrap running our country. Joe will be presumed unfit for office, then Kamala will take over. Mark my words.
All the vulnerable keep yourself home and safe. So that our country does not fall into a deep depression, like china is wanting to happen. And stop watching the local news and cnn and msnbc they are spewing lies daily. They hate a conservative persons outlook of the truth. Pray that our country does not let itself be destroyed. Why would we want to change America, schumer thinks America is an awful place to live? This is the best place on earth. Pay attention people.WAKE UP