Demonstrators Gather at Pier Bowl for Protest over George Floyd’s Death

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in San Clemente on Sunday, May 31, to peacefully protest against racial injustice and police brutality following the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed while in police custody in Minneapolis late last month.

While marching from North Beach to the Pier Bowl, the protesters, which by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s estimate numbered at about 500, carried signs decrying police brutality and chanted “No Justice, No Peace,” “I can’t breathe” and “Black Lives Matter.”

“Of course we are outraged, of course we are mad, of course we are frustrated, but that is why we are here today,” Esther Mafouta, an 18-year-old San Clemente resident told an impassioned crowd at the Pier Bowl.

Outrage and unrest over Floyd’s death on Memorial Day has since sparked mass protests in communities throughout the nation with many of them turning violent. Riots and looting in areas such as Los Angeles this past weekend prompted cities and counties to enforce curfews to prevent more vandalism. No curfew has been imposed in San Clemente.

Sunday’s rally went without any such incident, according to OCSD, which praised the group for remaining peaceful while rallying to have their voices heard.

Olivia Fuentes, 19, of San Clemente, raises her fist in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement during a protest against police brutality on Sunday, May 31, at the Pier Bowl. Photo: Lillian Boyd

“The demonstrations in San Clemente have ended peacefully,” OCSD said in a Facebook post Sunday night. “Thank you to those who came and civilly expressed their views. There were no arrests, no property damage and no injuries today. We have heard from our community and appreciate your support. We will continue to listen while protecting your first amendment rights.”

The organizers of Sunday’s march and rally made it a point to keep the local demonstration peaceful, imploring demonstrators at the onset not to engage with counterprotesters.

“It was important for us to stress the peaceful aspect because we love our town and we want to maintain peace and we want to promote awareness,” said Kirra Bennett a 28-year-old San Clemente resident and one of the organizers of the march.

Speaking only for herself, Bennett added that she doesn’t “know if violence is the way that you can get all different sides to listen to you.”

“So, I think that was ultimately the motivation,” she continued.

With the words “Don’t” and “Shoot” written on the palms of her hands, a demonstrator on Sunday, May 31, raises her hands while chanting “Don’t shoot,” a rallying cry over police brutality against unarmed black citizens. Photo: Shawn Raymundo

Sunday’s rally, Bennett explained, was meant to highlight systemic racism in the U.S. that has claimed the lives of many black individuals, as well as pay tribute to Floyd, whose death has enflamed longstanding tensions between the African American community and law enforcement.

“We’re out here collectively because there’s injustice in this country; there’s injustice that trickles down into this town and that injustice is that there’s systemic racism in this country and three’s no justice for people of color, first and foremost,” Bennett said. “We’re honoring the life of George Floyd and the countless others of those who were murdered by police brutality … we’re here to honor that and also condemn police brutality.”

Minneapolis police officers stopped Floyd on May 25 when a store clerk had accused him of using a counterfeit $20 bill. What transpired during his arrest has since sent shockwaves across the nation.

Recorded video taken by onlookers show one of the four responding officers—Derek Chauvin—pinning Floyd to the ground by kneeling on the 46-year-old’s neck as he gasped and pleaded for air.

Chauvin, who had a more than 18-year career with the Minneapolis Police Department, has since been fired, and faces charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other three officers involved in the arrest, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, have also been fired and remain under investigation, according to news outlets.

Mafouta, while wearing a “I Can’t Breathe” shirt—a reference to the 2014 death of Eric Garner an unarmed African-American man who, while being put into a choke hold by a New York City police officer during an arrest in Staten Island, repeatedly said “I can’t breathe—told the crowd on Sunday that she never thought she’d have to wear it again.

Hundreds demonstrate at the San Clemente Pier Bowl against racial injustice and police brutality on Sunday, May 31. Photo: Shawn Raymundo

“I found myself wearing this same shirt that I thought I’d never have to wear again,” she said during her speech. “These past few days I thought to myself that maybe we do have to come to terms with the fact that America is a country that would allow its citizens to be killed in cold blood and let the murderers get away with it.”

Daniel Panteleo, the white NYC officer who arrested Garner on suspicion of illegally selling loose cigarettes, was fired from the department. Federal prosecutors opted not bring charges against him.

“Enough is enough. We demand justice. We demand fair trials, with confident and cognizant juries,” Mafouta said. “No more will we be scared of going on a jog, playing our music loudly or getting a traffic ticket. No longer will we stand silent as our police officers, the very people who are meant to protect us, are systematically murdering people of color and getting away with it.”

In an internal memo to OCSD personnel, Orange County Sheriff Don Barnes on Thursday, May 28, condemned the actions taken by Chauvin and the other Minneapolis officers, calling Floyd’s death wrong.

“Clearly what occurred goes beyond the scope of any tactic we are trained to use,” Barnes said in the memo. “Equally troubling was the fact that three officers stood by while their partner acted in a manner that contradicts his sworn commitment to protect and serve.”

Barnes went onto to note that OCSD trains diligently to utilize de-escalation strategies while strictly adhering to the use of force policies.

“However, training and policies are only as good as the people entrusted with carrying them out,” he wrote. “My expectation of each member of this Department is that you conduct yourself with a high ethical standard and treat each life with value and respect … The badge is tarnished when a peace officer acts outside of their training, violates rights or lets bias cloud judgement.”

Hundreds of demonstrators at the San Clemente Pier Bowl take a knee as part of a peaceful protest against racial injustice and police brutality on Sunday, May 31. Photo: Shawn Raymundo

While Sunday’s protest in San Clemente went largely without incident, the group was met with taunts and verbal jabs by a few individuals counterprotesting the rally.

During the height of the rally, Bassad Pesci, the apparent leader of the counterprotest, stood on the sidewalk opposite the group chanting back at them “all lives matter”—a counter response and criticism of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Meanwhile, demonstrations in Huntington Beach and Santa Ana have been deemed as unlawful assemblies and have escalated to deployed pepper spray and impact weapons. It is unclear as of this posting if there will be future demonstrations against police brutality in San Clemente.

To de-escalate clashes with Pesci and maintain the peace, one of the head organizers of the march, who has asked not to be named for fear of reprisals, urged demonstrators to go back to the other side of the street and “take a knee.”

Editor’s Note: One of the lead organizers of the march was a former San Clemente Times intern. Due to concerns over safety, the San Clemente Times will not name the individual.

