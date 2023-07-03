Planning commissioners with the city’s Design Review Subcommittee last week directed a development team to “downsize or simplify” their project—the controversial nine-unit motel-and-restaurant proposal that looks to be built on historic property near the San Clemente Pier.

DRSC members met Wednesday, June 28, for an architectural review of the proposed Sea Cliff Motel and Restaurant and to consider recommendations from city staff to modify the development’s plans for the property at 402 Pasadena Court.

Speaking with San Clemente Times after the meeting, Assistant Planner David Carrillo said the commissioners had raised concerns over the project’s design and layout that stemmed from uncertainty over how pedestrian flow would function within the property.

The subcommittee, he added, wanted clarity on how the restaurant portion would connect to an outdoor dining deck, designed to sit above the restaurant, and how the project would preserve elements of the property’s garden—a “character defining feature” believed to make the property eligible to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The 18,339-square-foot property was originally developed in 1927 during Ole Hanson’s development period. In addition to the historic garden, the grounds feature what was previously a single-family home that has since been renovated to a triplex.

Roughly 30 residents attended the meeting to voice concerns about how the project would preserve the garden, a historic fountain, and the runnel, or narrow stream of flowing water, with stairs flanking it on each side.

“That’s part of the concern for many,” said Carrillo. “(They’re like), ‘How are they going to build this project and preserve this significant feature?’ ”

Other issues included bringing a large construction project to the Pier Bowl, parking, and the stability of the soil underneath the property given recent slope failures at other San Clemente locations.

The proposal, as originally presented to the city, was to construct a motel featuring ground, main, and upper levels. The restaurant, garage parking, and check-in office would be on the ground level, the main floor would contain six units, a gym, and a meeting room, and the upper level would house the remaining three units, a pool and a spa, and the pool deck.

The restaurant would have 32 indoor seats, as well as 16 seats on the outdoor deck.

Carrillo, who worked with the design team before the public review process began, said DRSC members kept their suggestions vague to let the applicant team address the feedback on their own terms.

“I think, probably, the most specific comment was the restaurant one, where they suggested that (the team) clarify how the outdoor dining deck and the restaurant will connect,” said Carrillo.

Additionally, the commissioners commended the applicant team for meeting the city’s Henry Lenny Design Guidelines, which is used to clarify design criteria for the Architectural Overlay District and to determine if projects “enhance and preserve” the city’s tradition.

The commissioners also voiced their appreciation for the design’s efforts in addressing the historic property.

DRSC members also wanted a visual demonstration of the proposed restaurant, and for the project to maintain its visitor-serving and pedestrian-oriented uses as required by the California Coastal Commission.

Concerns from the public included parking, the stability of the soil beneath the property, and the loss of vegetation.

Consultant Jim Holloway and architect Tony Massaro of the Mars Hill Studio firm are the front-facing members of the project who attended last week’s meeting on behalf of the owner, who has had the property for roughly four years.

Larry Culbertson, president of the San Clemente Historical Society, was also present for the meeting. Culbertson was pleased with the DRSC’s recommendation to simplify the project, which received pushback from the team. However, he was not completely satisfied.

“(They) didn’t really want to downsize, because they thought that it was downsized pretty much already, but they agreed to try,” he said. “But that didn’t necessarily make me happy, because even if you downsize that in half, you’re still proposing to rip out the historic garden. We don’t think that should be done.”

Culbertson referenced the Historic Resource Technical Report (HRTR) submitted by the independent firm GPA Consulting. The HRTR contrasted the Beaches, Parks and Recreation’s 2006 report, that listed the stuccoed walls and plantings of the garden area as part of the property’s description.

“Those are mentioned as character-defining features, but somehow, the current historic preservation report said many of those features are gone,” said Culbertson. “We argue that, yeah, some of the features are gone, many of the plants are gone, but the plans can be replaced.”

The city, in its staff report for the meeting, also cited the HRTR, which reportedly found “the proposed project is consistent” with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation (SOIS).

As the HRTR relayed how the project complied with the SOIS, it noted that the project accomplished rehabilitation of the property by cleaning, repairing and restoring “character-defining features” and preserving distinctive features of the property’s craftmanship.

“The Project would involve the demolition of non-character-defining landscape and hardscape improvements of the terraced garden, including the retaining walls, the lower terrace patio, barbecue, storage shed, and terraced landscaping, and the construction of three new buildings, terraced patios including a pool, and a partially subterranean parking garage,” the report stated. “While some extant features would be removed, these features are non-character-defining.”

Wayne Eggleston, a resident also present at the meeting, said Planning Commissioners Cameron Cosgrove and Barton Crandell called the HRTR “incomplete” and refuted it by referring to a 1995 study on 402 Pasadena Court, that stated the historic garden was just as important as the home.

“402 Pasadena Court, which is the Robison property, is one of the most important historical homes in San Clemente,” said Eggleston. “What is needed to be done is restoration, not rehabilitation.”

The project will return to the DRSC for another review before moving up to the Planning Commission, according to Carrillo, who added that city staff has yet to decide on the environmental review stage.