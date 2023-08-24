After acknowledging significant changes to the proposed design of a boutique hotel that would rehabilitate the historic property at 402 Pasadena Court, the Design Review Subcommittee on Wednesday, Aug. 23, recommended the project to the Planning Commission for review.

DRSC Chair and Planning Commissioner M. Steven Camp, serving along with Commissioners Cameron Cosgrove and Barton Crandell, was the first to express his approval of moving the project to the next stage of the evaluation process.

“I think (the project team) has come up with a project that is appropriate, in terms of size and scale, to be able to be successful and to get this property improved the way it needs to be improved,” Camp said.

The Sea Cliff Boutique Motel and Restaurant, as the project is called, would add eight units to the 18,339-square-foot property that was originally developed in 1927 to include a single-family home and a large garden. The house was initially built during the Ole Hanson era of San Clemente but was later converted to a triplex.

Overall, the site would house 11 rooms of varying size and 25 outdoor seats for the restaurant, in addition to the pool, spa, gym, meeting room and other features that were first presented at the DRSC’s June 28 review of the project.

Since that meeting, project architect Tony Massaro of Mars Hill Studio reduced the total conditioned building square footage from 6,500 to 5,400, which allowed for two more units than the original configuration of nine larger rooms, and changed the restaurant seating to 25 from the starting point of 32 indoor seats and 16 outdoors.

Other adjustments included increasing the number of on-site parking spaces to 17 from 14, increasing the amount of landscaping at the site from 11% to 27%, moving the trash enclosure inside the parking garage area, and rehabilitating—not demolishing—the lower terrace patio.

Crandell said he was comfortable with the project’s architecture and added that it met “every single standard” within the Coastal Recreation Commercial-One (CRC1) Zone. While the public in attendance expressed concerns about parking and engineering, those matters would be addressed or reviewed down the line, according to Crandell.

“I think Ole Hanson would like this,” he said.

Cosgrove spoke at length about the changes he saw from the original presentation, which inspired so many comments from the public that he saw it necessary to call Massaro after the June meeting.

He commended Massaro for reducing the building massing, reflecting more of the Spanish Colonial Revival architecture, and downsizing the restaurant aspect while keeping a visitor-serving function with the dining deck.

However, Cosgrove said he still felt the design needed to be simplified and said the project, at its core, didn’t need the ancillary features of a gym or meeting room. The goal is for the project team and the community to meet halfway, Cosgrove expressed.

“I can look at the General Plan and say, ‘Yes, you’re allowed to have this; yes, you’re allowed to have that,’ ” he said. “But you’re also impacting a neighborhood, and you’ve got to figure out a way to minimize that impact or offset it in some way so that the neighbors go, ‘We’re getting something that is really valuable as a result of this project.’ ”

He added that he didn’t believe the current project wouldn’t be categorically exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA).

Regarding the historical context of the property, Camp reminded his colleagues that it was equally important to consider the site’s current state as it is to account for the home and the garden.

The project team had a right to develop its own property, but the objective of the DRSC meeting, Camp said, was to determine whether the project was appropriate in addressing the blighted property.

Cosgrove also mentioned the Centennial General Plan, which was established in 2014, well before the current applicant introduced the plan for a hotel, as a factor that impacts how the subcommittee and other reviewing bodies look at the project.

“That’s now what the applicant is looking at and saying, ‘This is what the city wants,’ ” Cosgrove said. “ ‘We didn’t set that up, our job is to interpret what was set up in 2014 … and now we’re trying to implement (those standards).’ ”

Camp talked about the adjustments made from the June meeting that addressed the DRSC’s concerns, including plans to have more landscaping on the site near Avenida Victoria.

“I think, at least in theory … we are preserving that garden,” he said of the historic garden area. “Are we preserving the entire garden? No, I don’t think you can do that.”

The property’s historic resources could be conserved more, Cosgrove said, suggesting that Massaro should consider more adjustments before appearing in front of the Planning Commission.

“Therefore, if there’s opportunities to slim it down here or there and make another round of (changes that include) better landscaping, better this,” said Cosgrove, adding, “The neighbors hopefully will see those efforts and be less concerned.”

Towards the group’s decision to recommend the project move on to the next step, Crandell mentioned that the project did have positive aspects.

“Let’s not get myopic with our view on this,” Crandell said. “Don’t forget this is in a commercial zone, and it is big plus for the Pier Bowl. I would think the business community is probably supportive.”

During the project team’s presentation, Massaro talked about how his design would retain or reconstruct certain features such as the angular wall looking onto Avenida Victoria, the runnel and stairs leading down to the fountain, and a shed that is visible in early photos of the property.

Massaro and project representative Jim Holloway also brought Audrey von Ahrens, an associate architectural historian at GPA Consulting, to Wednesday’s meeting. GPA Consulting produced the first Historic Resource Technical Report (HRTR) for the project.

Von Ahrens said that the updated project complied even further with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation, with the design containing sensitivity for the historic structure and the landscape.

“It’s a much better design in terms of preserving, restoring and reconstructing some of the important features, (even though) we did not identify them as character-defining,” she said.

The project team will provide a revised HRTR, according to Holloway, and seeks to execute a geotechnical review of the property to understand the drainage situation and evaluate whether the new structure is feasible to build.

Commissioner Crandell said the next steps include the applicant meeting with the city’s Development Management Team, followed by reviews from the Planning Commission, California Coastal Commission, and the Planning Commission again before reaching the City Council.