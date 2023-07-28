The San Clemente Design Review Subcommittee directed the PierPride Foundation and city staff on Wednesday, July 26, to significantly downsize the scope of a proposed project that looks to overhaul the entrance to the railroad underpass at the Municipal Pier.

PierPride’s proposal to, among other things, construct a viewing plaza near the tunnel below the train tracks was too large, lacked a focal point and should take a step back, the subcommittee members said when they met to advise design changes and gather public feedback on the project that remains in the early phases.

“We like the project,” said DRSC Chair M. Steven Camp. “We think it has potential, (but it can’t be a plaza). It’s a cosmetic enhancement of that space, that gives it some identity and frees up people to continue to make these various pathways through there.”

In 2022, PierPride—a volunteer organization that assists the city in completing various projects—surveyed people on improvements they wanted to see at the Pier.

From those results, the organization crafted a project that would create a viewing plaza by constructing more hardscape at the area near the staircases going into the underpass tunnel, removing landscaping in the same area, such as hedges, and building a large crosswalk that would align with the tunnel, among other initiatives.

The city appropriated $150,000 in its Fiscal Year 2023-2024 budget to pay for the initial design and engineering phase, of which PierPride contributed $30,000. Pending final approval of the project’s design, the organization will fundraise for the construction costs.

Cameron Cosgrove, a member of the city’s Planning Commission who serves on the subcommittee, said Wednesday he felt the project design had “too many missing parts,” including a focal point.

He also raised a concern that constructing a plaza could encourage the community to assemble in that area, bringing unintended consequences such as an increased presence of unhoused people or people there to protest or proselytize.

Rather than DRSC going through each of the project’s intricacies, Cosgrove felt it best to direct PierPride to “shrink their scope tremendously” and return to the committee later.

“We’re structured for design review, but we have mechanical issues here, we have water flow issues here, we have public safety issues here,” he said. “It’s too complicated, and I think, respectfully, there needs to be a step back on this whole thing.”

Many of the intricate factors associated with the initial design needed to be reviewed or handled by city personnel, Cosgrove added.





A proposed project by PierPride Foundation looks to, among other things, overhaul the entrance to the railroad underpass at the Municipal Pier by constructing a viewing plaza near the tunnel. Renderings: Courtesy of Eileen Kawas

While introducing the project, Beaches, Parks & Recreation Director Samantha Wylie said she and Economic Development Director Jonathan Lightfoot had worked with PierPride to improve the project. They all were open to receiving feedback and requests for changes from the committee and the public, according to Wylie.

Prior to the DRSC meeting, the Beaches, Parks & Recreation Commission reviewed the project in June and recommended sending it to the City Council.

PierPride Vice President Amber Gregg said the organization based its vision for the project on comments from citizens that stated the underpass tunnel needed “safer access,” the surrounding area was a pinch point, and the landscaping near the stairs blocked views of the pier from Avenida Victoria.

Gregg also referenced a photo of the area dating back to the 1930s, when steps previously led up to an unobstructed view of the pier.

“That’s really what we took to heart when we saw this image, as a way to help improve the views, as well the access in that area,” she said. “Currently, where those steps are, we just have the landscaping in its place, as well as the sign for (Fisherman’s Restaurant and Bar).”

The official design, completed by Redmond Schwartz Mark (RSM) Design, features a fully-hardscape plaza area, using a material that would fit within the city’s Spanish Colonial Revival architecture guidelines.

Additionally, the project would install murals, lighting and security cameras in the tunnel, and widen and raise a crosswalk from the area across the street to Caterina’s Gelato, install art inside the tunnel, improve the overburdened drainage in the tunnel, provide new electric bicycle parking, and replace the asphalt leading up to the pier with planks.

Although the project’s goals included solving the tunnel drainage problem, Gregg added, PierPride recognized its limitations in that aspect.

“What we’re here to do is help facilitate the city in order to do that,” she said. “That’s not our role as a volunteer organization.”

Planning Commissioner Barton Crandell, another DRSC member, said the pier area didn’t have a “sense of arrival,” or distinguishable features that created excitement for people upon approaching the pier from the parking lot or train station.

While he specified that issue was something for the city to address, later conversations in the meeting referred to the project as something that could eventually contribute to solving Crandell’s problem.

“When you come down (to the pier), it is so over-landscaped,” Crandell said. “There’s no rhyme or reason, it’s just busy.”

As Camp understood it, the project’s focus was to enhance, brighten and make the space near the tunnel more user-friendly, he said. The emphasis on restoring the area to what it looked like in the 1930s was well-intentioned, Camp added, but visibility concerns could be solved by simply trimming the overgrown hedges.

He suggested incorporating a historic element to the project in a stronger way.

“It seems to me to feel like a two-dimensional project right now, so it’s a lot of flat work,” said Camp. “There’s hills, there’s (topography) out there, so you do see that, but again, it would be nice to have some vertical improvements out there that don’t take away from the space.”

Residents in attendance indicated numerous concerns of their own.

Speakers complained that the project wouldn’t “beautify” the area by placing concrete or similar materials. They also said the current view of the pier from Avenida Victoria was already good, and that the project wasn’t within PierPride’s purview.

Josie Rietkerk, owner of Caterina’s Gelato, spoke amongst those who opposed the initial project design, expressing concerns that the new crosswalk would reduce her outdoor dining space.

City officials said the project had no plans to eliminate on-street dining.

Staff will reconvene with PierPride to address DRSC’s feedback, according to Lightfoot.

“We want to have a general sense of a concept that the community and Design Review is supportive of before we engage our Public Works team to get down to the nuts and bolts and the millimeters of design,” Lightfoot said Wednesday, adding, “We want to get the high level right first before we start paying for the specific design.”

In an emailed statement Friday, July 28, Lightfoot added that city staff is excited to partner with residents and nonprofits who are looking to contribute to the beautification of San Clemente.

“The City Council funded a project to consider drainage and aesthetic improvements near the pier underpass, and the DRSC meeting was a great opportunity to solicit preliminary feedback on design considerations that emphasize a sense of arrival to our pier,” Lightfoot said. “As we refine ideas and designs, we will continue to reach out to the community, our businesses, and our partners at (Orange County Transportation Authority) to incorporate their valuable insight.