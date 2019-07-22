James Bray watches as a rival leaps for shore during a leg of the San Clemente Ocean Festival's surf boat races. Bray and his teammate Dane Debour were ahead, prepared to row back out for another leg. Photo: Fred Swegles
Dories and other delights at the Ocean Festival

San Clemente Times columnist Fred Swegles was out and about at the 43rd annual San Clemente Ocean Festival with his camera.

. Here is some of the action he recorded, more to come.

