Dories and other delights at the Ocean Festival

San Clemente Times columnist Fred Swegles was out and about at the 43rd annual San Clemente Ocean Festival with his camera.
James Bray watches as a rival leaps for shore during a leg of the San Clemente Ocean Festival's surf boat races. Bray and his teammate Dane Debour were ahead, prepared to row back out for another leg. Photo: Fred Swegles
Dane Debour, left, and James Bray endeavor to increase their lead in a dory race at the 2019 San Clemente Ocean Festival. They won both races. Photo: Fred Swegles
Which dory team would emerge No. 1 at the 2019 San Clemente Ocean Festival? The guys in the red, white and blue helmets won both races, rowing San Clemente State Beach's boat. That's Dane Debour, left, and James Bray. Photo: Fred Swegles
Doryman James Bray hears accolades from the audience as he crosses the finish line at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Fred Swegles
San Clementeans Weston Crane, Camryn Mills and Kendall Crane pose for pictures with Homer and Ugg at the San Clemente Ocean Festival's woodie car show. George Huggins, a woodie car owner, brings Homer and Ugg to the show along with his classic car each year. Like his car, Homer and Ugg are real crowd pleasers. Photo: Fred Swegles
The Cokes are ready to roll, but the woodie sits empty, parked on the San Clemente Pier for the enjoyment of car lovers at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Fred Swegles
As people stroll the pier admiring woodie cars on display, mirror images adorning one woodie station wagon reflect the images of other passersby. Photo: Fred Swegles
It's off and running for a paddle race at the San Clemente Ocean Festival, dubbed 'The Greatest Show on Surf.' Photo: Fred Swegles
Three two-man paddle teams appear to be knotted up as they race for the finish line.' Photo: Fred Swegles
Zion Walla executes a backside slash during the San Clemente Ocean Festival's 'Groms Rule' surf contest. Photo: Fred Swegles
Pushed into a wave by her dad, Reese Shigei powers a cutback during a 'Groms Rule' surf contest at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Fred Swegles
Reese Shigei shows some emotion after achieving a high score at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Fred Swegles
Moses Hennings leans into a carve beneath the San Clemente Pier in the San Clemente Ocean Festival's 'Groms Rule' surf contest. Photo: Fred Swegles
Hula Connection, a local dance troupe, performed in the youth pavilion at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Fred Swegles
Amanda Cabagbag of San Clemente turns to sync with Hula Connection's percussionists to perform a Tahitian dance at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Fred Swegles
The audience applauds San Clemente's Amanda Cabagbag as she and the troupe Hula Connection demonstrate Tahitian dance at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Fred Swegles
Surf boats, known as dories, try to avoid each other while rowers negotiate the surf at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Fred Swegles
Trevor Milosch, left, and John Chetwynd rowed the city of San Clemente's dory at this year's San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Fred Swegles
A doryman leaps forward to sprint onto shore and return to the boat swiftly so the team can row back out for the next lap of a surf boat race at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Fred Swegles
Dane Debour salutes a cheering crowd as he and teammate James Bray take a victory lap after winning the first of two dory races at the 2019 San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Fred Swegles
Feet go flying as children sprint from the starting line in the 2019 San Clemente Ocean Festival Dolphin Dash. Photo: Fred Swegles
Competitors dash for the shoreline in a surf race at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Fred Swegles
After rounding offshore buoys, swimmers negotiate an uneven ocean bottom, soft sand and pebbles on their way to the finish line. Photo: Fred Swegles
San Clemente junior lifeguards sprint for the water in their division of San Clemente Ocean Festival surf races. Photo: Fred Swegles
Savannah Mellott was a standout in multiple events at the 2019 San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Fred Swegles
Intensity marks the face of a junior lifeguard competitor trying to reach shore over soft sand and an uneven sea floor. Photo: Fred Swegles
Serenity Ferris, Devin Baca and Lacey Rodriguez from Moreno Valley rode the beach train to the San Clemente Ocean Festival. They paused at the SC Times booth to have a friend photograph them as cover celebrities in the San Clemente Times. We have no idea who the person on the cover at left is. She was a face on a booth next door. Photo: Fred Swegles
In a surf rescue race, 'victims' swim out from shore and wait for lifeguards on the beach, pictured here, to race to the rescue. Photo: Fred Swegles
In a surf rescue relay race, 'victims' cooperate on the way in toward the finish line. Photo: Fred Swegles
Surf rescue competitors make their way toward sbore. Photo: Fred Swegles
San Clemente junior lifeguards show their skills in a lifeguard surf rescue relay race at the San Clemente Ocean Festival. Photo: Fred Swegles
