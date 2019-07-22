Dories and other delights at the Ocean Festival

DSC00443_edited-1

Serenity Ferris, Devin Baca and Lacey Rodriguez from Moreno Valley rode the beach train to the San Clemente Ocean Festival. They paused at the SC Times booth to have a friend photograph them as cover celebrities in the San Clemente Times. We have no idea who the person on the cover at left is. She was a face on a booth next door. Photo: Fred Swegles