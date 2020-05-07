Downtown Business Association to Host Webinar on Reopening Preparations

Staff

The San Clemente Downtown Business Association (SCDBA) will hold a webinar next week to help prepare local businesses to reopen, as the state begins to loosen stay-at-home restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The webinar, “Preparing Your Business to Reopen,” is scheduled for Monday, May 11, at 9:30 a.m. Registration is open and can be completed by emailing michelle@scdba.org.

To help guide businesses during this transition period, the SCDBA has also compiled a checklist for Orange County-based businesses to “understand most of the logistical and legal challenges of reopening after the modifications of the stay-at-home orders.”

Prepared by an attorney member of the SCDBA, the reopening plan checklist outlines general information on planning for employee availability, workplace safety, employee rights, wage requirements and managing legal risks.