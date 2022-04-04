Downtown Parcel Where Goody’s Sits Sells for $2.5 Million

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Goody’s Tavern has a new landlord as the historic property on which the popular watering hole sits has been sold to a new owner, Location Matters, a San Diego-based commercial real estate brokerage, announced Wednesday, March 30.

The roughly 7,500-square-foot parcel of land at 206 S. El Camino Real sold for $2.5 million to Eric Lietstein of the San Diego-based OMG Hospitality Group. Lietstein becomes only the fourth owner of the property since its existence, according to the announcement.

The historic building that houses Goody’s has served locals and visitors in Downtown San Clemente since 1929. Goody’s will continue to operate on the property after the sale, Location Matters said.

