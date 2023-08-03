Along with 13 Stripes Winery, San Clemente’s Drift Distillery & Smokehouse will host the first “Sip & Salute” fundraising event on Sept. 23, to benefit the Folds of Honor Foundation.

Folds of Honor, which was founded in 2007, seeks to provide educational scholarships to spouses and children of United States military servicemembers who were wounded or killed in the line of duty.

The September event will feature a bourbon and wine tasting, barbecue, live music and a silent auction.

“We are honored and grateful to support this fantastic foundation and create this inaugural event,” said Michael Speakman, owner of 13 Stripes and board member of the Southern California Folds of Honor Chapter. “Our goal is to raise $100,000 for the kids and family members of our lost and fallen heroes.”

Tickets for the event at Drift Distillery, located at 940 Calle Amanecer, Suite K, are $75.

More information about the fundraiser can be found at foh.org/SipandSalute.