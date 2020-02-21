Driver Dies in Multi-Car Crash

By Shawn Raymundo

Authorities are responding to a fatal car crash near North Beach, at the intersection of El Camino Real and Calle Valle, prompting an hours-long road closure, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

At around 3:15 p.m., authorities were called out to the intersection where a male operating a van was observed driving on the wrong side of the road, heading northbound and causing a three-car collision.

According to Jaimee Blashaw, spokesperson for OCSD, the driver of the van died as a result of the collision. The other drivers, she said, didn’t suffer any serious injuries. No other details about the deceased individual could be provided as of this posting.

Authorities are still investigating the cause of the incident. The road between Calle Valle and El Portal is expected to remain closed for about another hour, according to Blashaw.

This is a developing story.