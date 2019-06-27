Eagle Scout Project to Help Injured Service Members 

Staff

Eagle Scout Member Korbyn Colman is executing his “Wellness Packs for Wounded Warriors” Project as an effort to make small toiletry and snack packs for injured active duty service members.

As a member of Boy Scout Troop 438 and whose father was injured while active on duty, Colman views this project as a way to give back to the country’s servicemen and servicewomen.

The wellness packs include non-perishable snacks, basic toiletries and small entertainment items. Colman has included several suggestions on his flier, such as beef jerky, protein bars, pillows and pillow cases, socks, magazines, puzzles, gum and drawstring backpacks.

All items donated and included in the Wellness Pack will be given to an injured service member in need. Donations can be dropped off throughout the week at Fired Up San Clemente, H..H. Cotton’s, and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Sundays only.

Venmo donations are also welcome. If individuals wish to donate money, they can Venmo @Lindsey-Colman. All money donations will be used to buy the necessary products for the Wellness Packs.

For any questions or concerns, please call 949.278.8685 or 480.227.9169.