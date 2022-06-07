Levin Maintains Heavy Lead Ahead of Projected Battle with Maryott for the 49th

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Editor’s Note: Results from the California Secretary of State and Orange County Registrar of Voters’ websites tracking the election are unofficial. Certification of the results is expected for July 15.

By C. Jayden Smith

The results of California’s Primary Election on Tuesday, June 7, appear to have narrowed the race for the U.S. House of Representatives 49th District seat down to two candidates: Rep. Mike Levin, the Democratic incumbent, and Republican challenger Brian Maryott.

Unofficial results posted as of early Wednesday morning, June 8, had Levin and Maryott as the apparent front-runners who are projected to be included in the ballots for the General Election this coming November—setting up another race between the two following the 2020 elections.

Levin, who’s serving his second consecutive term in office, looked to hold off challenges from a host of other Republican candidates, including current Orange County Board Supervisor Lisa Bartlett and Oceanside Councilmember Christopher Rodriguez.

With votes from all 467 precincts partially reported, Levin held a strong lead in the contest with 49.9% of the vote (55,241 votes). Maryott received 18.5% (20,544), with Bartlett trailing at 10.5% (11,685).

In an email to San Clemente Times on Wednesday morning, Maryott wrote that he was pleased with the results that projected his return to the General Election.

“We are very grateful that people recognized us as having the best chance to win in November and restore common sense leadership in Congress on behalf of San Clemente,” he wrote. “I think most people in San Clemente expect a secure border, a normalized and vibrant economy, schools that teach without indoctrinating, basic law and order, and energy independence. We will help deliver that.”

He also recognized the “soft” turnout of voters for Tuesday’s Primary, attributing it to voter burnout after last year’s recall election and myriad of trending topics occurring nationwide.

Though not surprised by the turnout for the Primary, he added that “We do believe November will be record mid-term turnout.”

The Levin and Bartlett campaigns could not be reached for comment as of this posting.

