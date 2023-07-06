Cheryl Pruett

There’s joy in barbecuing. Yet, if you’re not in the mood to pull out the grill and tongs, local restaurants help keep the summer barbecue season tradition going without missing a beat.

Grill or smoke, dry rub or sauce, there’s a flavor for all, whether it’s Texas-style, Memphis, Carolina or Korean.

Ribs, meats, veggies and the “shrimp on the barbie” are the usual suspects. However, don’t overlook the love of barbecue that finds its way into everyday food from salads to pizza.

“OFF THE GRILL” IDEAS

Salt Creek Grille

32802 Pacific Coast Hwy., Dana Point. 949.661.7799. saltcreekgrille.com/dana-point/.

Savory greens and wood-fired chicken salad are dressed with barbecue ranch dressing to set off the veggies, cilantro, avocado, corn and gorgonzola.

Also among the restaurant’s barbecue items is a Caesar over Mesquite (mesquite-grilled romaine).

Pizza Port

301 N. El Camino Real, San Clemente. 949.940.0005. pizzaport.com/brewpubs/san-clemente.

A BBQ mesquite-grilled chicken pizza features a tangy barbecue sauce along with light mozzarella, red onion and cilantro.

Drift Distillery & Smokehouse

940 Calle Amanecer, Suite K, San Clemente. 949.388.0700. driftdistillery.com.

In addition to the restaurant’s handcrafted spirits and barbecue offerings of baby back ribs, brisket and pulled pork, this eatery adds an “off the grill” idea: a BBQ quesadilla.

It comes with a choice of brisket, pulled pork or chicken topped with homemade pickled jalapenos, jack and cheddar cheese, sour cream and green onions.

BBQ BIBS ON—DIG IN

Heritage Barbecue

31721 Camino Capistrano, San Juan Capistrano. heritagecraftbbq.com.

The Downtown San Juan, Texas-style eatery offers picnic tables for dining or to-go (order online) options.

When driving by Heritage, across from the Mission San Juan Capistrano, you’ll notice long lines waiting for barbecue favorites. For to-go for four to five people, try the tri-tip pack of smoked whole tri-tip, mac and cheese and brisket chili beans.

It’s an extensive menu featuring ribs to sandwiches, pulled pork to sausage, and more.

Bad to the Bone

31738 Rancho Viejo Rd., San Juan Capistrano. 949.218.0227. badtothebonebbq.com.

Among specialties is the Cowboy Ribeye Steak with two sides.

The barbecue menu includes St. Louis Ribs, Carolina Pulled Pork, and Pulled Pecan Smoked Chicken.

Dine in or take out available.

The Rib Joint Roadhouse

34294 Pacific Coast Hwy., Dana Point. 949.661.9500. ribjointdanapoint.com.

This roadhouse keeps a 40-plus-year barbecue run going with its Memphis-style barbecue.

Located near the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Del Obispo, its historic vibe and family-owned background offers giant beef ribs, pork spareribs, pork baby back and Cajun shrimp.

A la carte or barbecue dinners and combo plates or to-go options provide opportunity to sample. One option to taste a variety is the Family Feast for two to four.

Hapa J’s

2016 S. El Camino Real., San Clemente. 949.276.6657. hapajs.com.

Try a Korean-style barbecue rib. Taste buds welcome new flavors.

Go for Grilled Kalbi Short Rib plate served with kimchi and sides.

Cheryl Pruett is an award-winning journalist and editor, having covered Orange County city and county topics to the food scene for Orange County Register, Patch.com and local magazines. She has called Dana Point/Capistrano Beach home for more than 30 years.