By Cheryl Pruett

It’s nearly Valentine’s Day. Give the gift of a culinary adventure in the gastronomic triangle of Dana Point, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano.

Sounds traditional, but not necessarily. The variety of restaurants surrounding the area sets the scene for anything from a playful nod to love to an array of less traditional food outings.

Since Valentine’s Day lands on a Tuesday, why not expand your horizons? Breakfast, appetizers and drinks, wine pairings or a retro-style milkshake and burger at the malt-shop diner. Yes, dinner may be the gold standard, but you’ll know your partner’s tastes and desire for culinary mixing it up.

Perhaps it’s time to consider straying from the time-honored Cupid date. After all, not everyone nowadays celebrates Mother’s Day on Sunday, preferring to avoid crowds. If schedules and attitudes permit, dinner is only one option for Valentine’s Day.

Why Not a Pre-Valentine Breakfast?

A breakfast outing at European-style Maison Café + Market in Dana Point starts a morning celebration. Enjoy a Dutch Baby with your “baby.”

The German-style pancake is usually baked in an oven and, at Maison, is topped with organic berries and sweetened mascarpone (and maple syrup).

Breakfast is served from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. closing. Maison Café, 34320 Pacific Coast Highway, 949.218.8431. maisondanapoint.com

Shake It Up!

A retro vibe brings playfulness to your celebration at Ruby’s Diner at the Outlets at San Clemente. On Valentine’s Day, it brings back the romance of Sandy and Danny in the hit movie Grease.

About 12 shakes and malts from chocolate to salted caramel set the scene for sharing a drink face-to-face sipping through two straws. Burgers and fries keep the theme going. (Other options include albacore tuna melt, Chinese chicken salad and more.)

Ruby’s Diner, 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa. 949.492.7829. rubys.com

Bring on the Charm

The old-world charm of L’Hirondelle in San Juan Capistrano captures hearts with a quaint and intimate setting. A continental Belgian-French menu and the restaurant’s location across from the Mission San Juan Capistrano add to the romantic atmosphere.

Known for the Beef Bourguignon, the offerings reflect an array of sauces to enhance everything from chicken and fish to lamb and duck. For Valentine’s Day, try the Cherries Jubilee for two. Remember to ask about the daily flavor of their homemade ice cream.

Lunch, dinner and brunch hours available. L’Hirondelle, 31631 Camino Capistrano. 949.661.0425. lhirondellesjc.com

For the Love of Charcuterie and More

Valentine’s Day at The Cellar in San Clemente provides a great day to try the latest rage: charcuterie. Sure, the cheese-plus-meat board has been around for centuries, but it’s taken on a new life as an appetizer, meal or snack.

The restaurant offers several cheese boards. Take aim for the Spanish board with Manchego, drunken goat cheese, charcuterie meats of chorizo and prosciutto, and cream cheese-stuffed peppadews (peppers) along with almonds.

Add a glass or flight of wine or bubbles. This non-traditional Valentine’s Day is on point for flavor.

The Cellar, 156 Avenida del Mar. 949.492.3663. thecellarsite.com

Bonus idea: Go for the View, Stay for the Flights & Food

Hard to beat the view from The Chart House’s hill overlooking the harbor in Dana Point. Seafood is its specialty (and surf ’n’ turf).

On Valentine’s Day, add a special touch—cocktail items such as a tableside Torched Apple Manhattan or cocktails prepared tableside for two: a rum-based Mojito flight.

The Chart House, 34442 St. of the Green Lantern. 949.493.1183. chart-house.com

Cheryl Pruett is an award-winning journalist and editor, having covered Orange County city and county topics to the food scene for Orange County Register, Patch.com and local magazines. She has called Dana Point/Capistrano Beach home for more than 30 years.