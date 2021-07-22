Editor’s Letter: Intern Appreciation

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

By PFM Senior Editor Lillian Boyd

On Friday, July 16, Picket Fence Media wished farewell to summer intern reporter Eryka Forquer after concluding her two months spent diligently covering South Orange County news.

Our readers may recognize her byline from her coverage of how the cities of Dana Point, San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano returned to more traditional Fourth of July festivities. Eryka also reported on how Surfrider Foundation’s Clean Water Report highlighted pollution issues in the ocean, in addition to how local youth gave back to the community by creating lab kits for children to promote STEM education and collaborating with other students in resource-lacking countries.

Thanks to interns such as Eryka, the San Clemente Times, Dana Point Times and The Capistrano Dispatch continue to deliver more breaking news, feature stories on community leaders, environmental stories and other hyperlocal content.

Eryka will be returning to Arizona State University to finish her last year of undergraduate work at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. The staff at Picket Fence Media wish Eryka the best and look forward to seeing her career unfold.

