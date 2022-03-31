Editor’s Pick: 2/4 Association ‘Magnificent Bastards’ Awards

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Thursday, March 31

11 a.m.-noon. As part of its annual reunion of Marine Corps veterans, the 2nd Battalion, 4th Marines Association will hold its “Magnificent Bastards” awards ceremony to recognize leaders of five different ranks at Park Semper Fi in San Clemente. The 1st Marine Division Band will perform during the event, which is open to the public. Park Semper Fi, San Clemente Pier Bowl 124 N. Alameda Lane. 2-4association.org/reunion/2022-reunion.

Featured Image: The 1st Marine Division Band, pictured here marching in Downtown San Clemente in 2012, will perform at the 2-4 Association’s “Magnificent Bastards” awards ceremony. Photo: Courtesy of Becky Valdez

