Editor’s Pick: Live at 5! Happy Hour

THURSDAY, JULY 29: Live at 5! Happy Hour

5-7 p.m. Enjoy food, wine, live music from Bonfire the Band, art and more at the Live at 5! Happy Hour with i-5 Freedom Network. Donations go toward preventing human trafficking and empowering survivors. There will be opportunities to win prizes, including Rainbow sandals and exclusive wine bottles with labels designed by a survivor and the i-5 team. I-5 Freedom Network, 160 Avenida Granada, San Clemente.

Featured photo: i-5 Freedom Network Director Brenda Wells talks in 2019 about progress made with their work. Photo: Eric Heinz

