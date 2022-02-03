Editor’s Pick: 2022 Taste of San Juan

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Thursday, Feb. 3

6-9 p.m. A community tradition hosted by the San Juan Capistrano Fiesta Association returns to kick off the Fiesta de las Golondrinas. Sample selections from San Juan restaurants, pubs, and wineries. General admission is $45. Mark Liddell and the Wranglers will provide live music. San Juan Hills Golf Club, 32120 San Juan Creek Road, San Juan Capistrano. 949.615.1920. swallowsparade.com.

Featured Image: Trevor’s at the Tracks owner Trevor Baird offers samples at the 2020 Taste of San Juan. The event is returning this year. Photo: Collin Breaux

