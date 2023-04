Saturday, April 29 — 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The Wellness & Prevention Center is hosting an event filled with family-friendly activities and informational booths about local resources for youth. The event features carnival games, inflatables and activity booths, in addition to food and craft vendors. Some activities require a wristband.

Jim Johnson Memorial Sports Park, 560 Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente