Tuesday, May 23, 6 p.m. — San Clemente High’s Film Production program, which comprises sophomores, juniors and seniors, will premiere 12 original short films on campus in the Little Theatre. The creatives have spent the school year experimenting with various forms of storytelling, immersing themselves in writing, directing, producing, and editing original stories. Judged by alums/filmmakers Troy Munson (Class of 2019) and Raquel Wagner (Class of 2019), along with LA-based screenwriter Stephen Kelly, the event’s fourth iteration will showcase the creative and collaborative efforts of everyone involved. There is no cost to attend, and everyone is invited. For more information, visit the program’s Instagram account: @schs.film.

San Clemente High

700 Avenida Pico, San Clemente

949.492.4165, ext. 13956. jobisch@capousd.org