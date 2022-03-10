Editor’s Pick: American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Thursday, March 10

7:30 p.m. Join the fun on an unforgettable journey under the Big Top at the Outlets at San Clemente through March 14. The American Crown Circus & Circo Osoriois designed for family fun of all ages. Children and adults will be mesmerized as aerial artists swing, acrobats tumble and artists defy the laws of gravity just inches from their seat. The intimate setting under the Big Top provides spectators an up-close and personal circus experience that will feature aerial acrobats, single trapeze flyers, catapulting daredevils, creative costumes, makeup, theatrical showmanship and much more. Tickets for children aged 1-10 are $8 online or $10 at the gate, and all others (11 and up) get in for $20 online or $25 at the gate. The Outlets at San Clemente, 101 West Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. 949.535.2323. outletsatsanclemente.com.

