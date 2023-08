Saturday, Aug. 19, 9 a.m.

The San Clemente Art Association presents the 62nd annual version of this pop-up arts and crafts event.

The lawn of the Community Center on Avenida Del Mar will feature fine arts and handmade goods, vendors, a food truck, a kids craft area and live music.

San Clemente Community Center, 100 N. Calle Seville, San Clemente. 949.492.7175. paintsanclemente.com.