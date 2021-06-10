Editor’s Pick: Build the Dream for Great Futures

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
FRIDAY, JUNE 11
5:15 p.m. Join the Boys and Girls Club of Capistrano Valley as it reinvents the way it raises funds for the youth of the community. Its 2021 Virtual Gala features a VIP Virtual Wine Tasting Experience with Master Sommelier Peter Neptune, a Silent Auction now through June 14, and a Live Virtual Auction on June 11, from 7-8 p.m. To learn more and register for the virtual events, head to bgccapo.com/events.
