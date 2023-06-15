THURSDAY, JUNE 15-SUNDAY, JUNE 18: The San Onofre Parks Foundation is participating in California State Parks Week with a series of events through Sunday, June 18. On Thursday, June 15, from 10-11 a.m., there will be a Mindfulness Hour in Nature, when visitors can meet at San Clemente State Beach to walk observe, learn breathing exercises, and more to help nourish your health and well-being.

On Friday, June 16, from 9-11 a.m., there will be a San Onofre Beach Cleanup, allowing participants to meet at the San Onofre Day Use parking lot and give back to the ocean and your community by cleaning.

At 9 a.m. on Saturday, June 17, there will be an Indigenous Culture Hike. Participants should meet at the campfire center at the San Mateo Campground for a 2-mile hike to learn about the Acjachemen Indigenous people. Bring hiking shoes, sunscreen and water.

And at 6 a.m. on Sunday, there will be a State Beach DIY Park and Beach Cleanup. During regular hours at San Clemente State Beach or San Onofre State Beach, families and friends can bring supplies to help clean up the beach.

San Clemente State Beach

225 Avenida Calafia

San Clemente, CA, 92672

Old Pacific Highway; and San Mateo Campground

830 Cristianitos Road

San Clemente, CA 92672

Email cryssie.moreno@parks.ca.gov for more details.

sanoparks.org.

castateparksweek.org.