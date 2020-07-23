Editor’s Pick: Casa Cool: The Happiness Band

Thursday, July 23

7-9 p.m. Local favorite The Happiness Band will perform with a lively seven-piece jazz band in Casa Romantica’s Courtyard. Experience live music under the stars. Reserve a table for four and receive a complimentary bottle of wine with prime, center-stage seating. Open seating/lawn tickets are also available. General admission is $20; table for four is $90. The Soho Taco Truck will be at the event. They will be using contactless payment through their online ordering system or mobile pay only. Casa Romantica, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente. 949.498.2139. casaromantica.org.