Editor’s Pick: Casa Creepy Haunted House

Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 27-29
7 p.m. Through Saturday, Oct. 29, walk through Casa Romantica’s haunted house and gardens, but beware of leering werewolves, vampires and ghosts around every corner. A limited number of walk-up tickets will be available. The parking lot will be closed for safety, so plan to carpool and use available public parking, or use a ride-sharing service. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente. 949.498.2139. casaromantica.org/casacreepy/.
