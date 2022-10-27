GETTING OUT, Spotlight

Editor’s Pick: Casa Creepy Haunted House

  • By Staff
  • On
  • 0

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.

Thursday-Saturday, Oct. 27-29

7 p.m. Through Saturday, Oct. 29, walk through Casa Romantica’s haunted house and gardens, but beware of leering werewolves, vampires and ghosts around every corner. A limited number of walk-up tickets will be available. The parking lot will be closed for safety, so plan to carpool and use available public parking, or use a ride-sharing service. Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens, 415 Avenida Granada, San Clemente. 949.498.2139. casaromantica.org/casacreepy/.

BECOME AN INSIDER TODAY
Trustworthy, accurate and reliable local news stories are more important now than ever. Support our newsroom by making a contribution and becoming a subscribing member today.

About The Author Staff

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>