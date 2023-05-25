Friday, May 26 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Celebrate Casa Romantica’s reopening to the public. The nonprofit will partially open with a suggested donation of $5 per person. All donations will help support Casa Romantica’s fundraising efforts. Notable events for reopening day include a Coffee Concert with High Tide Coffee at 10:15 a.m. in the Courtyard, where the Perfect Blend Duo will put on an acoustic performance, as well as a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the San Clemente Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the reopening at 11:30 a.m.

Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens

415 Avenida Granada

San Clemente

949.498.2139

