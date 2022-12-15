Editor’s Pick: Chanukah in San Clemente

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

Sunday & Tuesday, Dec. 18 & 20

Join the Chabad Jewish Center of San Clemente for Chanukah this year, as it celebrates two nights of Menorah Lighting ceremonies, first at the San Clemente Pier on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 4 p.m., followed by an event at the Outlets at San Clemente on Tuesday, Dec. 20, from 5-6 p.m. At the Pier, the Center invites the community to participate in the lighting of its 10-foot menorah, as well as enjoy music, a Dreidel Man, sufganiot donuts and latkes, dreidels and gelt, and more. There will also be a Build-a-Dreidel Workshop. The public can join the Chabad Jewish Center again at the Outlets’ Oak Tree Court (in front of the movie theatre) for its Grand Menorah Lighting. The event will include a stilt walker with a Gelt and Dreidel parachute drop, balloon twisting, a variety show, crafts for children, hot latkes and donuts, and music. Register for both events online at jewishsc.com. San Clemente Municipal Pier, 622 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente. 949.489.0723. Outlets at San Clemente, 101 W. Avenida Vista Hermosa, San Clemente. 949.535.2323. outletsatsanclemente.com.

