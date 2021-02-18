Editor’s Pick: Drive to Ride Fundraiser for Shea Center

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you. JOIN NOW

Feb. 2-27

The J. F. Shea Therapeutic Riding Center is hosting a monthlong fundraiser to help provide financial aid for clients, as well as for horse care and programs for military families and veterans. The annual event has collectively raised more than $1 million over 10 years, and this year’s goal is $175,000. Clients are sharing their stories online, and clients can take photos of a horse cutout on-site. The narratives that raise the most money will receive incentives. sheacenter.org.

Feature Photo: Colt Fasl, 16, rides the Shea Therapeutic Riding Center’s horse, Superman, during riding lessons on Feb. 9. Photo: Collin Breaux

Related