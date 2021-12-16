Editor’s Pick: Evening Shopping at San Clemente State Beach

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why the SC Times is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Saturday, Dec. 18
5-8 p.m. Stop by the Visitor Center Gift Shop to do holiday shopping and support the local nonprofit San Onofre Parks Foundation. All proceeds benefit the education, protection and preservation programs at San Clemente and San Onofre State Beaches. There will be holiday music, complimentary hot beverages, and light refreshments. The state beach also hosts the San Onofre Parks Foundation’s Pop-Up Shop on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. 225 Avenida Calafia, San Clemente. 949.366.8599. admin@sanoparks.org. sanoparks.org.
comments (0)