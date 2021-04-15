Editor’s Pick: Farm Aid Fundraiser and Open House

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
Sunday, April 18
3-6 p.m. Spend an afternoon on the farm in support of SC Urban Farms’ mission to provide healthy food to the community and those in need. The nonprofit organization, located at private golf club Bella Collina San Clemente, is hosting the fundraiser and free open house, where guests can enjoy food, drinks and music while also learning about the farm through tours. SC Urban Farms, 200 Avenida La Pata, San Clemente. 949.498.7207. sanclementeurbanfarms.com.
