Editor’s Pick: Festival of Whales

Saturday-Sunday, March 5-6

10 a.m. Check out the 51st annual Dana Point Festival of Whales in the Dolphin & Whale Watching Capital of the World this weekend. This year’s Festival, which is dedicated in memory of the late Don Hansen, who founded the event, will be a two-day celebration that will include several traditional in-person activities, as well as virtual attractions. The “Magical Migration” parade will kick off the festivities at 10 a.m., with a route starting at the Richard Henry Dana Statue on the Island Way Bridge. Throughout the weekend, there will also be whale watching opportunities on a special Festival schedule, with COVID-19 protocols in place to provide viewing in a safe and socially distanced manner. There will also be a Welcoming of Whales Ceremony open to the public at dusk on Friday, March 4, on the beach behind the Ocean Institute. The welcoming event will include speakers, food trucks and refreshments, and hands-on educational activities. A schedule and map of activities and other information can be found in the Festival of Whales Guide insert in the San Clemente Times‘ Feb. 24 edition, as well as on the Festival of Whales website at festivalofwhales.com.

