Editor’s Pick: Fiesta Boat Parade of Lights

Friday-Sunday, Dec. 10-12
7:30 p.m. The Dana Point Harbor Partners invites visitors to join them on the water for 90 minutes of holiday music, a cash bar, up-close views of all the boats participating in the parade, and beautiful harbor scenery. The harbor’s fleet will join private boaters from all over Orange County as they decorate their boats, and everyone will vie for awards from Judges’ Choice to Best Use of Lights, as well as for cash prizes and gift certificates. Admission for adults is $46, $29 for children aged 3-12, and $10 for toddlers aged 2 and under. Dana Point Harbor, 34675 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. 949.496.5794. danawharf.com/cruises-and-events/fiesta-boat-parade-of-lights/.
