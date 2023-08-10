Sunday, Aug. 13, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Visit Avenida Del Mar to experience the 68th annual Fiesta Music Festival, an all-day event where talented artists will perform from three stages throughout the day.

The headlining acts include The Aggrolites, Laxi, NOT, The Provos, Rumble King and Wes Chiller. In addition to various food, games and vendor booths, downtown restaurants and shops will be open.

There will be two bike corrals, one near the Community Center and one near Artifex, behind South of Nick’s. A free shuttle service will run from San Clemente High School from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., in addition to the city’s trolley service.

Downtown San Clemente. scchamber.com.