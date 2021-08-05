Editor’s Pick: Founder’s Day Celebration

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM
SATURDAY, AUG. 7: FOUNDER’S DAY CELEBRATION
6-9 p.m. Join the Surfing Heritage & Culture Center as it celebrates the life and times of its co-founder, Dick Metz. From his days with Hobie Alter to tipping off Bruce Brown about Cape Saint Francis, the hand Metz has played in the surf world cannot be understated. This year, Metz will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at SIMA’s annual Waterman’s Ball, which takes place on Aug. 14 in Laguna Beach. But SHACC thought it’d get the party started a little early and invite everyone for some of Metz’s classic stories, music by the Swingin’ Tikis and a lot more. SHACC, 110 Calle Iglesia, San Clemente. 949.388.0313. shacc.org.
