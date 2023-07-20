THURSDAY, JULY 20, 7:30 p.m. — This weekend, the Cabrillo Playhouse will present “Songs from Shows We Cannot Do on This Stage,” where six of Orange County’s best singers take the stage performing some of Broadway’s greatest hits from shows that you will never see on any Cabrillo stage.

Songs includes those from shows such as The King and I, Les Misérables, Sunday in the Park with George, and many more. Performances run through Sunday, with showtimes starting at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights, and at 6 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets are $30.

Cabrillo Playhouse

202 Avenida Cabrillo, San Clemente

949.492.0465

More Info