SATURDAY, APRIL 15:

8 a.m.-2 p.m. The San Clemente Garden Club (SCGC) hosts this annual event in partnership with the City of San Clemente Parks & Recreation Department, to offer bargains on hundreds of plants with an emphasis on drought-tolerant species. SCGC members and sponsors propagated and donated the plants, along with a community center auditorium filled with flea market items useful for gardens, homes and hobbies. GardenFest also offers gardening and craft activities for children, display and sale of local art, craft demonstrations, displays about beekeeping and butterflies, and tips on water conservation. Master gardeners will offer free garden tool sharpening. South County area residents are also invited to enter the annual “Funky Plant Container Contest.” Attendees judge winners at the event. Entrees are due by 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 15. GardenFest proceeds fund horticultural scholarships, programs for junior gardeners, and civic beautification. San Clemente Community Center, 100 N. Calle Seville, San Clemente. sanclementegardenclub.com.