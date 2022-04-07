Editor’s Pick: GardenFest & Spring Plant Sale

SUPPORT THIS INDEPENDENT JOURNALISM

8 a.m.-2 p.m. The GardenFest 2022 Plant Sale and Household Goods Flea Market will be held at the San Clemente Community Center. The San Clemente Garden Club (SCGC) hosts the annual event in partnership with the City of San Clemente Parks & Recreation Department. The annual event offers incredible bargains on hundreds of plants with an emphasis on drought-tolerant species, as well as a community center filled with flea market items useful in gardens, homes and for hobbies. GardenFest also offers gardening and craft activities for children, display and sale of local art, craft demonstrations, displays on beekeeping and butterflies, free garden-tool sharpening offered by master gardeners, and tips on water conservation. South County area residents are also invited to enter the annual “Funky Plant Container Contest.” Attendees judge winners on-site. Entrees are due by event day at 8 a.m. GardenFest proceeds fund horticultural scholarships, programs for junior gardeners, and civic beautification. For more information about GardenFest or SCGC, visit sanclementegardenclub.com. SC Community Center, 100 N. Calle Seville.

Featured Image: Courtesy of the San Clemente Garden Club

