Saturday, April 22

9-11 a.m. Join California State Parks Naturalist Heather Rice to experience a local state park while participating in a trail cleanup to celebrate Earth Day. Meet at the amphitheater for this 3-mile walk from Panhe Canyon to the ocean. Day-use fees apply. San Onofre State Beach, 830 Cristianitos Road, San Clemente. cryssie.moreno@parks.ca.gov.